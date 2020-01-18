Telangana TSSPDCL Releases Job Exam Results

The exam was held on December 15 and December 22.

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has released the recruitment exam result for Junior Lineman, Junior Personnel Officer and Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator posts. The exam was held on December 15 and December 22. Candidates who took the exam can check the result now.

Check TSSPDCL Result

Candidates can check the result using their hall ticket number, date of birth and name.

The exam was notified in October 2019.

A total of 3025 vacancies were announced by TSSPDCL for recruitment. Of these are 2500 vacancies are in Lineman post and 500 in Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator post. 25 vacancies were notified for Junior Personnel Officer post.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment on the basis of marks obtained in this exam. There will be no interview.

Selected candidates would now appear for proficiency test, which would be qualifying in nature. Proficiency Test in computers will be conducted for those Candidates picked up in the ratio of 1:2 duly following the Rule of Reservation after the Written Examination. The candidates are required to qualify in the Proficiency Test for the purpose of Selection. It is only a Qualifying test and the marks secured by the candidates will not be counted for the purpose of selection, reads the job notice released by TSSPDCL.

The TSSPDCL carries out electricity distribution business in Telangana and caters to the electricity requirement of Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, Bhongir-Yadadri, Suryapet, Medak, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad districts. Its headquarter is at Hyderabad.

Click here for more Jobs News