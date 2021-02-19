Tripura Public Service Commission Notifies Jobs For Agriculture Graduates

TPSC recruitment 2021: Registration begins on March 2

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has announced jobs for candidates with bachelor's degree in agriculture and horticulture. The Commission has announced to fill 63 posts of Agriculture Officer. The application submission process for this recruitment will begin on March 2 and candidates can fill and submit the online forms till March 30.

Job Notice

The upper age limit for this post is 40 years as on March 30, 2021. Details on relaxation in age limit is given in the job notice.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview. Candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for the interview. "A limited number of candidates, maximum 5 times of the total vacant posts (in category wise) will be selected merit wise for the interview on the basis of the result of written exam, subject to securing minimum qualifying marks as fixed by the Commission," the TPSC has said.

The Commission has also said that candidates scoring marks equal to that of the last qualified candidate in the written exam will be called for the next stage of the recruitment process.

In another notification, the Commission has said that the registration process for Assistant Professor recruitment will begin on February 23. The deadline for submission of application forms online will be March 30 and sending the hardcopy will be April 8.

