Interview For Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Services Begins On January 3

TNPSC Combined Engineering Services exam interview in January

Interview for selection to Combined Engineering Services in Tamil Nadu will be held from January 3 to January 28. Interview will not be held on January 5, January 11 to January 19 and January 26. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the interview list. The interview will be held at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai-600 003. "The candidates should attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications. Individual communication regarding the date and time of Oral Test will not be sent to the candidates by post," reads the official notice released by the Commission.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of the written exam and after verification of documents.

The interview would carry a total of 70 marks.

On the basis of the written exam and the interview, the Commission would release the final merit list for selection to Assistant Engineer and Junior Architect posts.

Through this recruitment, the Commission would recommend candidates for selection to Assistant Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Assistant Engineer (Agricultural Engineering), Assistant Engineer (Civil) Water Resources Department, Assistant Engineer (Civil) Buildings, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Engineer (Fisheries), Assistant Engineer (Civil) Maritime Board and Junior Architect in the Tamil Nadu Architect Service.

