1,937 Clear Telangana State Eligibility Test (SET)

32284 candidates had appeared for the Telangana State Eligibility Test.

Results have been declared for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2019. Out of the total number of candidates who took the exam this year 1,937 have been declared qualified. The number of qualifying candidates is 6% of the total candidates who took the exam, which was a major criteria for selecting candidates.

Telangana SET 2019 Result

Score Card

"The Moderation and Steering Committees of TS-SET 2019 have carefully gone through the procedure and criteria set by the UGC, New Delhi for the finalization of result," reads the official statement from the exam conducting body.

Telangana State Eligibility Test was conducted by the Osmania University. The exam determines the eligibility of a candidate for Assistant Professor and Lecturer.

The exam was held on July 5, 6 and 8 in General Studies and 29 subjects at 10 centres across the state.

There is no upper age limit to take this exam.

