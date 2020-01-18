Teaching Jobs: Punjab government announces to fill 3,186 posts in schools

In the cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, held on January 14, the Punjab government has decided to fill 3,186 of various cadres in teaching and non-teaching staff in schools. The move will help plug a major gap in the school staff, thereby improving the standards of education, an official spokesperson said after the meeting.

The cabinet also gave nod to fill up 132 posts of Deputy District Education Officer, Principal of Government Senior Secondary Schools, 311 posts of Headmasters/ Headmistresses, 2182 posts of masters/ mistresses in various subjects, 32 posts of Block Primary Education Officers, 500 posts of Elementary Trained Teachers, 04 posts of law officers and 25 posts of legal assistants.

All these posts, except Principals, Headmasters and Block Primary Education Officers, would be filled up through the Directorate of Recruitment, already set up in the Department since October 12, 2015. The posts of Principals, Headmasters and BPEOs shall be filled up through the Punjab Public Service Commission, the press release added.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister underlined the need for serious relook at the school curriculum from the point of making students job-ready. Pointing out that vocational courses had been introduced for senior classes in various fields, such as hospitality & mobile phone repair etc., he stressed on the importance of more thrust on vocational teaching.

