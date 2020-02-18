Impersonation In SSC Exams Can Result In 7 Years Of Debarment

Using forged admit card or identity proof can result is 5 years of debarment.

Impersonation in the competitive exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) can lead to 7 years of debarment from appearing in any one of its exams. In the debarment rules, released 2 years before and which remains the same to this date, candidates will also be debarred from the SSC's exam for 7 years if found using unfair means in the examination hall like copying from unauthorized sources such as written material on any paper or body parts, etc.

The highest debarment punishment for candidates found using unfair means in the SSC exams is 7 years and the least is 2 years.

Assault to exam supervisor or intimidating exam invigilator using weapons can lead to 7 years of debarment.

Taking cognizance of the screenshots of exam hall or question paper shared by candidates, which leads to paper leaks, the Commission has decided to debar such candidates for 7 years as well.

Candidates would also be penalized with highest debarment period if they share examination terminal through remote desktop software/ Apps/ LAN/ VAN, etc and attempt to hack or manipulate examination servers, data.

OMR sheet, rough sheet are not permitted to be taken outside the precinct of the exam hall during the exam and candidates found doing it will be debarred from appearing any SSC exams for 2 years.

Using forged admit card or identity proof can result is 5 years of debarment.

Obtaining support/ influence for candidature by any irregular or improper means can lead to 3 years of debarment.

To tighten security in the exam, the Commission has disallowed possession of mobile phone beyond frisking zone, whether in 'switched on' or 'switched off' mode. Candidates violating this will be banned from appearing in SSC exams for 3 years.

SSC conducts recruitment exams for crores of candidates annually. Among the big exams conducted by the Commission are Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHLS) exam.

