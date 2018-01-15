SBI To Recruit For Specialist Cadre Officer Post; 121 Vacancies

The official job notification has details about the vacancy, eligibility and the job profile. Interested candidates must go through it thoroughly before applying.
Recruitment is open for the posts Manager (Credit Analyst), Manager (Wealth Management, Business Process, Manager- Technology), Manager (marketing), Chief Manager (data interpretation/ management), Chief Manager (Product Innovation and Market Research), Manager (Digital Marketing), Manager (HNI Banking and Relationship Management), Chief Manager (Product Development and Management CITU/ Operation/ Loan), etc.
Candidates with CA, ICWA, MBA/PGDBM, ACS with relevant years of experience are eligible to apply. Candidates with BE/ BTech degree are also eligible to apply for Manager (Wealth Management, Business Process, Manager- Technology) post.
After submission of online application candidates shall have to send the hard copy of the application along with enclosures at SBI, CPRD, Corporate Centre, Mumbai before 12 February 2018.