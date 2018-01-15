SBI To Recruit For Specialist Cadre Officer Post; 121 Vacancies Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website sbi.co.in.

State Bank of India (SBI) will begin online recruitment for Specialist Cadre officers. The recruitment process will begin on 16 January 2018. A total of 121 vacancies are available in MMGS III and SMGS IV posts. 'Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. Shortlisting and interview will be pure provisional without verification of documents,' clarifies the recruiting body about eligibility. Details of the recruitment are available at the official website sbi.co.in.



The official job notification has details about the vacancy, eligibility and the job profile. Interested candidates must go through it thoroughly before applying.



Recruitment is open for the posts Manager (Credit Analyst), Manager (Wealth Management, Business Process, Manager- Technology), Manager (marketing), Chief Manager (data interpretation/ management), Chief Manager (Product Innovation and Market Research), Manager (Digital Marketing), Manager (HNI Banking and Relationship Management), Chief Manager (Product Development and Management CITU/ Operation/ Loan), etc.



Candidates with CA, ICWA, MBA/PGDBM, ACS with relevant years of experience are eligible to apply. Candidates with BE/ BTech degree are also eligible to apply for Manager (Wealth Management, Business Process, Manager- Technology) post.



The last date for submission of applications is 4 February 2018.



After submission of online application candidates shall have to send the hard copy of the application along with enclosures at SBI, CPRD, Corporate Centre, Mumbai before 12 February 2018.



