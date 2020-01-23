SBI Begins Application Process For SO Recruitment On Contractual Basis

SBI SO 2020: SBI has begun the application process for So recruitment on contractual basis

State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the application process for recruitment of 2 Specialist Officers on contractual basis. SBI had advertised one vacancy each for Senior Special Executive (Data Analyst) and Senior Executive (statistics). The vacancies are for candidates belonging to unreserved category.

The last date to apply for SO recruitment is February 12, 2020. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the SBI SO recruitment from the career portal on the bank's official website.

An applicant must hold a post-graduate degree in Statistics or Mathematics or Economics from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks. Candidates with an additional qualification of MBA or PGDBM or B.Tech. will be given preference.

For the post of Senior Special Executive, an applicant must have 6 years of experience and for the post of Senior Executive the applicant must have 4 years of experience. Candidates can check detailed eligibility requirements from the official recruitment advertisement.

The upper age limit for the post of Senior Special Executive is 37 years and for the post of Senior Executive is 35 years.

Candidates would be selected on the basis of merit and interview. The merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview.

Upon selection, candidates will likely be posted in Jaipur. The contract period is of 3 years, renewable for further 2 years.

