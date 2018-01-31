SBI Announces Recruitment For Specialist Cadre Officer (Wealth Management) Post State Bank of India has announced recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers. A total of 407 positions are open for recruitment. Candidates should note that this is a contractual recruitment.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT SBI Specialist Officer Post; How to apply, eligibility, important date, selection, other details New Delhi: State Bank of India has announced recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers. A total of 407 positions are open for recruitment. Candidates should note that this is a contractual recruitment. SBI seeks experienced graduates and postgraduates for the recruitment. The contract period will be of 5 years and 'renewable further period of 5 years at the discretion of the Bank.' The last date for submission of applications is 15 February 2018. Details of the job recruitment can be found at sbi.co.in.



On 20 January 2018, SBI had begun recruitment process for more than 9000 vacant Junior Associate posts (clerical cadre). Graduates (in any discipline) in the age group of 20-28 years are eligible for the recruitment. Those availing reservation benefits need to go through the age relaxation norms given in the official notification. Online registration portal for the SBI clerical recruitment will remain open till 10 February 2018. According to the schedule, SBI clerk preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of March/April 2018 and the main examination will be conducted tentatively on 12 May 2018.



In order to apply online, candidates must use scanned copies of the photograph and signature. Candidates must also go through the instructions given by the Bank regarding uploading documents.



SBI will select candidates for the Specialist Cadre Officer post on the basis of shortlisting and one or more rounds of personal interview. 'Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut off marks [common mark at cut off point], such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, both in the selection list as well as in the wait list,' reads the official notification.



