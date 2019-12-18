SAIL Invites Applications For Executive/ Non-Executive Posts

The last date for submission of applications is December 31.

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications for recruitment to various Executive and Non-Executive posts for which class 10 pass, BDS, Diploma engineers and BSc Nursing candidates are eligible. The last date for submission of applications is December 31. Candidates will be selected for the post on the basis of written exam and/ or interview / skill test. The written test will be held at Rourkela, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Kolkata and Jabalpur. The exam for Medical Officer (Dental) post will be held at Kolkata.

Vacancies will be filled in Medical Officer (Dental), Mining Foreman, Mining Mate and Surveyor (Mines) Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee), Nursing Sister (Trainee) and Attendant-cum- Technician (Trainee) posts. A total of 148 vacancies have been announced.

Meanwhile, SAIL has recently concluded the application process for Management Trainee recruitment, the selection in which would be through GATE 2019 score. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE 2019 score for group discussion and interview in the ratio of 1:12 for each discipline, category wise, in order of merit. Upon selection, the management trainee will receive Rs 20,600 per month and on successful completion of training which will be of one year duration, the candidate would be designated as Junior Manager and will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 24900-50500.

