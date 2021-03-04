RRB NTPC Exam: Chhattisgarh Candidates Allotted Centre In Bhubaneswar Exempted From Home Quarantine

RRB NTPC fifth phase exam begins today. The exam will be held till March 27.

The RRB NTPC fifth phase exam has begun today. Close to 19 lakh candidates will appear for this exam which will be held till March 27. The RRB NTPC admit cards are released 4 days prior to the exam date.

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) are conducting this exam in phases to accommodate over 1.26 crore registered candidates at various exam centres by following COVID-19 safety protocol. A total of 35,208 vacancies in non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts will be filled through this recruitment. This exam, which is a computer-based test, is the first selection test of this recruitment.

For Chhattisgarh candidates who have been allotted centre in the neighbouring state Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, the Odisha government has exempted home quarantine rule.

"The Odisha Government vide File No. HFW-SCH-I-EMER-0001-2020 6398/H dated 02.03.2021 has given exemption from Home Quarantine to the candidates from Chhattisgarh appearing for examinations in Bhubaneswar," the RRB have intimated to candidates.

"Candidates with a valid ID proof and a copy of the RRB Exam Admit card/call letter will be exempted from the home quarantine requirement but strict COVID appropriate behavior i.e., wearing of face mask, maintaining social distancing etc. should be adhered to by all candidates appearing for the above examinations," the boards have added in the official notification which is available on the website.

