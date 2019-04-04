RRBs Extend Date To Submit Bank Account Details For Group D Fee Refund Process

RRB Group D 2018 fee refund process date extended

RRBs have extended the last date for bank account details correction. Candidates who appeared in the Group D CBT which was held from September 2018 to December 2018 and have not received the fee refund in their account yet can submit their bank account details till April 10, 2019. April 10 is the last date to submit bank account details and RRBs would not provide any further extension.

The recruitment boards had provided the facility to submit bank account details to Group D candidates from March 22 to March 28, 2019. However, a large number of candidates still failed to submit the desired details or submitted wrong details.

"Hence, RRBs as a special case have decided to extend the last date for furnishing / correcting the Bank account details till 10-04-19 beyond which candidates will not be able to modify / provide the Bank account details and RRBs shall not be responsible for the failure of refund transaction."

Candidates who had appeared for the Group D CBT will receive a refund on the exam fees deposited by them during registration process. While candidates belonging to reserved categories will receive a total refund, those belonging to general category will receive a part of it.

RRBs announced the Group D CBT result on March 4, 2019. More than 1.17 crore candidates had appeared in the CBT conducted for about 62,000 Group D vacancies.

