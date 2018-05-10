RPSC Releases Syllabus For Subordinate Services Preliminary Exam 2018

The Rajasthan State and Subordiante Services Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) is due to be conducted on August 5, 2018.

Jobs | | Updated: May 10, 2018 14:33 IST
New Delhi:  The Rajasthan State and Subordiante Services Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) is due to be conducted on August 5, 2018. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission announced the exam date in a press note issued on May 4, 2018. As per the official announcement, the exam will be conducted in one session at all the regional centres of the commission. The commission today also released the syllabus and pattern for the preliminary examination to be conducted in August. 

There will be one question paper in the preliminary examination. There will be 150 objective questions and the maximum marks will be 200. Each question will carry equal marks.

The questions will be from general Knowledge and General Science. The exam will be of 3 hours duration. The purpose of the examination is only to screen eligible candidates for the Mains examination.  The marks obtained by a candidate in the preliminary examination will only be used to shortlist candidates for the Mains examination and will have no bearing on the final merit list preparation. 

Every question will carry 2 marks and for every wrong answer 1/3rd marks will be deducted. 

Questions would be from the following topics: 
  • History, Arts, Culture, Tradition, Literature, and Heritage  of Rajasthan
  • History of India
  • World and Indian Geography
  • Geography of Rajasthan
  • Indian Constitution, Political System and Governance System
  • Governance and Administration System in Rajasthan
  • Indian Economy and Concepts of Economy
  • Economy of Rajasthan
  • Science and Technology
  • Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability
  • Current Affairs


