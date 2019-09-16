RBI Officer Grade 'B' Recruitment: Know Pay-Scale And Other Benefits

RBI Officer Grade B recruitment 2019 is expected to begin soon

Reserve Bank of India (RBI), reportedly, has released a short notice for recruitment of Officers Grade B. The application process is expected to begin online on September 21. RBI is expected to release detailed information on eligibility, selection process etc. along with the online application link. The recruitment will also be notified in the employment news issue of the subsequent week.

As per reports, there are total 199 vacancies out of which 156 vacancies are for officer in grade B (DR) general, 20 for officer in grade B (DR) Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), and 23 for officer in grade B (DR) Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM).

The selection process for RBI Officers Grade B includes a preliminary exam and a main exam for shortlisted candidates.

RBI Grade B Officers Recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs. 35,150/- p.m. in the scale of Rs. 35150-1750 (9)-50900-EB-1750 (2)-54400-2000 (4)-62400 applicable to Officers in Grade B and they will also be eligible for Dearness Allowance, Local allowance, House Rent Allowance, Family allowance and Grade Allowance as per rules in force from time to time.

At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments are approximately Rs. 75,831/-(approx.). This information is based on the Officer Grade B recruitment advertisement released by RBI in 2018.

