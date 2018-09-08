RBI Grade B Result 2018: Mark Sheet Released; Download Now

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the mark sheet for Grade B recruitment exam. Mark sheets have been released for all candidates who had appeared for the exam on August 16 and September 2. In order to get the mark sheet candidates shall have to login to the website using their roll number and date of birth. The RBI grade B registration started in July first week and ended on July 23. The exam was conducted, for many candidates whose exam centre was in Kerala could not appear for the exam due to flood, on September 2.

The dates for Phase-II / Paper - II & III examination, which was scheduled on 6 / 7 September 2018, will be rescheduled and the revised dates of examination will be notified separately.

For the grade B exam, RBI has also released the cut off marks. Out of 200 total marks, the cut offs are 105.75 and 95.75 for general and OBC category, respectively. For SC/ ST and PwD category the cut off is 91.75.

Those who qualify in Phase I exam, will move to Phase II exam. The final round in selection process is interview.

Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs. 35,150/- p.m. in the scale of Rs. 35150-1750 (9)-50900-EB-1750 (2)-54400-2000 (4)-62400 applicable to Officers in Grade B and they will also be eligible for Dearness Allowance, Local allowance, House Rent Allowance, Family allowance and Grade Allowance as per rules in force from time to time.

At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments are approximately Rs. 75,831/-(approx.)

Click here for more Jobs News