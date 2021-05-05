RBI Grade B Officer Selection: Interview List Out For General Stream

RBI Grade B Officer interview list released.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the interview list for Grade B general stream post. The interview list for other streams will be released separately, the RBI has said. "Mark list & category wise cut-off for the above examination, will be displayed on the website after completion of the selection process and declaration of final results of the recruitment," it has added.

RBI Grade B Officer Interview

The exam based on which candidates have been shortlisted for the interview was held on April 1.

Shortlisted candidates have been asked to send the scanned copies of their documents through email. "Shortlisted candidates who have not yet forwarded scanned copies of their eligibility documents are advised to send the same on documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in on or before May 15, 2021, failing which it will be assumed that they are not interested in further recruitment process and their names will be deleted from the list of shortlisted candidates," RBI has informed concerned candidates.

As of now, the interview date has not been decided yet. Candidates will be sent details regarding date, time and venue of the interview on their registered email address.

Shortlisted candidates will also be sent a psychometric assessment test, which they have to complete within 5 days of receipt of the mail.

Regarding the interview, the RBI has said, "Kindly bring proof of your photo identity card together with the following documents in original in support of your date of birth, educational qualifications, experience, caste (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc.) and PwBD status."

