RBI Grade B Officer Selection: Last Date To Submit Document For Paper 2, 3 Exam

RBI Grade B officer paper 2, 3 exams will be held on March 31-April 1.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is currently holding exams for selection of Grade B Officers. As of now, the first paper is over and the results are out. The second and third papers will be held from March 31. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the exam have been issued admit cards soon. These candidates have also been asked to submit documents to RBISB on e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in. Today is the last date for submission of document.

RBI Grade B Officer Exam Admit Card

The paper 2 online examination for Grade B DR (General) 2021 will be conducted on April 1.

The paper 2 and 3 examinations for Officers in Grade 'B' DEPR and DSIM- 2021 will be conducted on March 31. These exams will have descriptive type questions on Economics and English language. Standard of papers on Economics would be that of Master's Degree examination in Economics of any Central University in India.

The last round of selection will be interview. A total of 322 vacancies will be filled through these exams. Vacancies in grade B officer post will be filled in general department, Department of Economic and Policy Research and Department of Statistics and Information Management.

