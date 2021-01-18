Punjab: Over 1,600 Vacancies Announced For Graduates, Class 10 Pass

PSSSB recruitment 2021: Apply online at sssb.punjab.gov.in

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited applications to fill a total of 1,637 vacancies in draftsman, patwari, zilladar and irrigation booking clerk post. The last date for submission of application forms is February 11. Application forms are available on the official website of the Board.

For the draftsman post, 547 vacancies are available in civil, mechanical and architecture disciplines. Class 10 pass candidates with 2 years certificate of draftsman in the relevant discipline from ITI can apply for this post. For the architecture discipline candidates should possess diploma in architectural assistantship awarded by the state board of technical education.

Draftsman vacancies are available in various departments like water resources, water supply and sanitation, public works, director land records, chief architecture, and others.

For other posts, the minimum educational qualification is graduation.

The age of the applicants should be between 18-37 years of age. Details regarding the age relaxation criteria is given in the job notification on the website.

