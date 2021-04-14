Punjab School Education Department Begins Recruitment For Over 3,100 Posts

PSEB recruitment 2021: Application form submission deadline is May 1.

The Punjab School Education Department has begun the recruitment process for filling a total of 3142 posts. The posts are under the Punjab Government's Ghar Ghar Rojgar Yojana. Application forms are available online on the official website of the department, educationrecruitboard.com. Candidates can fill and submit the forms by May 1.

"The process for recruitment of various posts has been started following the directions of Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla," a spokesperson of the school education department said.

"Applications have been invited to fill up 2392 posts of Master Cadre in the border area alone. According to the spokesperson, 899 teachers are being recruited in the master cadre in English, 595 in mathematic and 518 in science. Another 380 posts are being filling in English as backlog. All these posts are related to the border area," the official statement added.