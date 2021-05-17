Odisha Public Service Commission Releases Details Of Medical Officer Exam Result

OPSC has released the details of the medical officer exam result.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the result details of the medical officer exam. The Commission has released the highest and lowest marks, including both written and career marks, of finally selected candidates.

OPSC Medical Officer Cut Off, Answer Key

The qualifying marks for unreserved and SEBC category was 50%. The cut off for SC, ST category is 40% and for PwD category is 45%.

The final result of the exam was declared on May 12.

The exam was held on April 28.

A total of 1,904 candidates had registered for the exam.

On May 3, the Commission had said that the state civil services preliminary exam which was scheduled to be held from May 5 to May 19 has been postponed due to the Covid situation and the lockdown imposed in the state. "The details of the programme of the said exam shall be notified in due course. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission, opsc.gov.in, regularly for further information in the matter," the Commission had said in the notification.

