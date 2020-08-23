Oil India Limited Notifies To Fill 36 Vacancies At Its Headquarter In Duliajan, Assam

Oil India Ltd recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply latest by September 18.

Oil India Limited has notified to fill 36 vacancies in Operator post, at its field headquarters in Duliajan, Assam for which it has invited applications from 10+2 pass candidates. Candidates must have minimum four years old and valid professional heavy motor vehicle driving licence issued by Government of Assam/ Arunachal Pradesh and should also have minimum three years of work experience in driving heavy vehicles like crane, trailer, oil field equipment and other heavy vehicles.

Application forms are available online and candidates can apply latest by September 18.

Apply Online

Candidates must be within 18-30 years of age as on September 18. Age relaxation rules can be referred from the job notice.

Oil India Limited will select candidates on the basis of written test and heavy vehicle driving test. Candidates will be shortlisted for written test on the basis of the details mentioned in the application form. In the test questions will be based on English language, general knowledge and awareness with some questions on Oil India Limited, reasoning, arithmetic or numerical and mental ability and questions from domain or relevant technical knowledge.

The written test will be bilingual and there will be no negative marking.

The pass marks to qualify in the Written Test is minimum 50% (fifty percent) marks, the Oil India Limited has said.

During document checking, candidates have to show valid Employment Exchange Registration Card / Zila Sainik Welfare Office Registration Card along with other certificates.

