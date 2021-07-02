Oil India Announces Junior Assistant Recruitment For 120 Posts

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Junior Assistant Notification Out; Apply @ Oil-india.com

Oil India Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking, has invited applications for the posts of Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum-Computer Operator) and the last date of registration is August 15. This pioneer oil and gas company with a pan India presence has announced vacancies of 120 through this notification which has been released on the official website, oil-india.com.

Candidates who have passed 10+2 in any stream from government recognized board or university with 40% marks and have Diploma or Certificate in Computer Application of minimum six months duration and should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, etc. may apply for this Oil India Junior Assistant recruitment.

Oil India Junior Assistant Recruitment: Selection Process

Only those candidates, who fulfil the eligibility criteria will be called for the Computer Based Test (CBT).

The selection process will consist of a CBT wherein the qualifying marks will be minimum 40% marks for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and minimum 50% marks for others.

Candidates will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) only on the basis of their declaration in the completed online application form.

The CBT will be bilingual i.e. English & Assamese and the total duration of test will be two hours.

"In view of the current situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, all applicable guidelines/directives/orders issued by the Government pertaining to COVID-19 pandemic situation will be strictly followed and as such, the selection process might get delayed/extended/postponed/cancelled in line with the Government guidelines. Hence, the candidates are advised to keep checking OIL's website regularly," the official Oil India notification said.

