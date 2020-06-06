Oil India Limited Announces Jobs For Graduates, 10+2 Pass Candidates

Oil India Limited: The last date for submission of application is July 1.

Oil India Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking, has invited applications from graduates and 10+2 pass candidates for recruitment to Senior Assistant (Steno Typist Grade VII), Senior Assistant (Hindi Translator Grade VII), Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum-Computer Operator, Grade V) and Junior Assistant (Hindi Typist cum Computer Operator Grade V). Vacancies in these posts are available at the Noida office of Oil India Limited. A total of 9 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer-based test and skill and proficiency test. The computer-based test will be questions from General English & General Knowledge/ Awareness, Reasoning, Arithmetic/ Numerical & Mental Ability and domain or relevant to the subject.

Through the skill test, candidates will be assessed for domain related and practical knowledge on the relevant subject and practical and hands-on test.

"Candidate has to secure minimum 50% marks in Computer Based Test (CBT) to qualify for Skill & Proficiency Test," the job notice reads.

"After successful registration, system will generate a unique registration number. Candidate(s) are required to keep the print out of the registration slip which will be generated by the system," the job notice adds.