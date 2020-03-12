Ordnance Factory Board Announces 56th Trade Apprentice Result

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has announced the result of the 56th Trade Apprentice exam.

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has announced the result of the 56th Trade Apprentice exam. The result, OFB 56th TA result, is available on the official website of OFB.

OFB 56th Apprentice Result

The recruitment was announced in January. Through this, OFB plans to fill 6060 vacancies including 3847 ITI vacancies and 2219 Non-ITI vacancies, as part of its Skill India Mission.

Selection is done on the basis of merit. Separate merit lists have been released for ITI and non-ITI candidates.

The merit list for non-ITI category is prepared factory-wise on the basis of overall percentage of marks in madhyamik or matriculation.

The merit list for ITI category will be prepared factory-wise and trade-wise, on the basis of simple average of percentage of marks both in matriculation and ITI.

Duration of training period shall be as specified in the Apprentice Act, 1961, Apprenticeship Rules 1992 and amendments thereof. However, for ex-ITI candidates, training period will be reduced as per schedule I of Apprentice Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules 1992 and amendments thereof in the respective trade, OFB had specified in the job notice.

"After successful document verification of the provisionally selected candidates, medical examination will be conducted by the respective Ordnance and Ordnance Equipment Factory. Date, time and venue of medical examination will be communicated separately by the respective factory only. Candidates passed in medical examination will be considered for further process of TA engagement," the notice also reads.

Click here for more Jobs News