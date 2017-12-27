OFB Declares Result For Semi Skilled Group C Posts; Check Now

How To Check OFB Result 2017 For Semi Skilled Group C Posts?
- Go to the official website ofbindia.gov.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter the details asked
- Submit the details
- Get the result
In response to the rumours going around about the OFRC result, the Board had warned candidates of fake alerts. 'Candidates are advised not to fall prey to any unscrupulous elements. The selection will be made purely only on merit,' says OFRC.
The Board also highlighted on the fake answer key that has been circulating on social media. 'An OMR sheet bearing Roll No.495100749 has appeared on the Social Media. The matter is being looked into and appropriate action shall be taken as per the advertisement including criminal action. Apparently the picture of OMR had been taken at the end of the exam by the candidate with mischievous intent. The OMR sheet has very few correct answers and thus does not have any potential to be misused in any other way.'