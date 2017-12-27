OFB Declares Result For Semi Skilled Group C Posts; Check Now

Go to the official website ofbindia.gov.in

Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has declared the phase 1 exam result for Semi Skilled Industrial Employees Group post recruitment. Results have been declared for the exam held on 10 September 2017. As of now, the result link redirecting to ofrcapply.com is activated. Candidates who had been waiting since a long time for the result can finally now check their result. The result will confirm the candidature of the candidate for Stage-II of the Selection Process i.e., Trade Test and Document Verification for various factories and trades. Details in this regard is available at ofbindia.gov.in.OFRC will announce the schedule for admit card download for Phase 2 and Phase 3 later.In response to the rumours going around about the OFRC result, the Board had warned candidates of fake alerts. 'Candidates are advised not to fall prey to any unscrupulous elements. The selection will be made purely only on merit,' says OFRC.The Board also highlighted on the fake answer key that has been circulating on social media. 'An OMR sheet bearing Roll No.495100749 has appeared on the Social Media. The matter is being looked into and appropriate action shall be taken as per the advertisement including criminal action. Apparently the picture of OMR had been taken at the end of the exam by the candidate with mischievous intent. The OMR sheet has very few correct answers and thus does not have any potential to be misused in any other way.'