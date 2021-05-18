Odisha: Job Opportunities In Kandhamal District Court; 10+2 Pass, Diploma Candidates Eligible

Kandhamal district court recruitment: Apply online on or before June 11

Kandhamal District Court has invited application to fill 43 positions in junior clerk, junior typist, stenographer and amin posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the Court. Candidates can fill and submit the forms on or before June 11.

Application Form

"Applications along with required documents and self attested copies of certificates, marksheets and other particulars, as the case may be, must reach in the office either in person or through post on or before June 11," it has been mentioned in the notification.

Candidates will be selected through a written exam followed by a computer science test (practical) and viva voce exam. The written exam will comprise questions from English, arithmetic and general knowledge.

Vacancy Details

Junior Clerk: 28 posts

Junior Typist: 8 posts

Stenographer: 6 posts

Amin: 1 post

