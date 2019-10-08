Navodaya Answer Key For Miscellaneous Posts Released. Direct Link Here

NVS answer key can be accessed from the official portal of the Samiti, navodaya.gov.in.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti or NVS, the autonomous organisation under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, has released answer keys for various examinations held in September and October. The NVS answer key has been released for the CBT or Computer Based Test held on October 3, 2019 for the post of miscellaneous category of teachers for the subjects of Art, Music, Librarian, PET (Male) and PET (Female) and also for the tests held on September 17, 2019 for the posts of PGT(Maths).

The recruitment will be held for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), residential and co-educational schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with classes from 6 to 12 standard.

The NVS answer keys can be accessed from the official portal of the Samiti, navodaya.gov.in

The questions and answers (response sheet) of the candidates concerned alongwith provisional answer key are made available on Samiti's website as well as designated recruitment portal from October 7 to 11 and if candidates have any objections against questions, answers or responses and provisional answer key, they may submit their objections through online link available at websites i.e. navodaya.gov.in and nvsrect2019.org.

Objections regarding NVS answer keys can be raised using the user ID and password of each candidate.

According to the official NVS answer key notification, objection to be submitted only through online objection link which will remain live till October 11, 2019 (11:55 PM).

"Objection(s) received through any other mode of communication/channel will not be entertained under any circumstances. If candidates do not submit their objection(s)within stipulated period, such candidates will not have any right for any future legal claim in any court of law for re-evaluation at later stage of selection process," the Navodaya answer key notification said.

