National Institute Of Solar Energy, UN Body To Partner For Skill Development

NISE, UNIDO to partner for skill development program

An agreement was signed yesterday between the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to initiate a skill development programme for different levels of beneficiaries in the solar thermal energy sector. NISE and UNIDO will engage national and international experts to bring the best practices by developing specialized training material, a statement from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

According to the Ministry, the agreement is part of the ongoing MNRE-GEF-UNIDO project implemented jointly by UNIDO and to support capacity building and skill development of technical manpower in the Concentrated Solar Thermal Energy Technologies (CST) which are being used to replace conventional fossil fuels e.g. coal, diesel, furnace oil etc. and save costs and emissions in the industrial process heat applications.

Rene van Berkel, UNIDO representative in India and Dr AK Tripathi, Director General of NISE signed the agreement in UNIDO Office on August 7, 2019.

UNIDO is the specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes industrial development for poverty reduction, inclusive globalization and environmental sustainability.

As of April 1, 2019, 170 countries are members of UNIDO.

The mission of UNIDO is to promote and accelerate inclusive and sustainable industrial development (ISID) in member countries.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.