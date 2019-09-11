National Institute of Epidemiology Announces Technical Assistant Recruitment

The application forms should reach the recruiters on or before September 23.

The National Institute of Epidemiology has announced jobs for Graduates in Science / Sociology / Social Work / Social Sciences / Statistics / Biostatistics. A total of 50 Project Technical Assistant posts will be filled by the institute. The recruitment will be contractual. Applicants must have 3 years of work experience in public health project/ health care management. Candidates who have higher educational qualification like Master's degree in the above mentioned disciplines work experience is not mandatory.

Notification, Application Form

The upper age limit is 30 years. For candidates belonging to OBC and SC/ ST the upper age limit is as per the government's age relaxation norms which is 33 years and 35 years, respectively.

The duration of the job is 1 year which can be extended based on the performance of the candidate and scope of extension of the project.

As a project technical assistant candidates need to assist in project management, data analysis and manuscript preparation. The incumbent should also coordinate with staff in field sites.

Candidates should download the application form available in the official website of the institute and send it to The Director, ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, R-127, Second Main Road, TNHB, Ayapakkam, Chennai-600077.

