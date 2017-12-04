National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh Notifies Recruitment For More Than 800 Posts

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for recruitment to more than 800 contractual posts. The last date for submission of application is 21 December 2017. Interested candidates only after fulfilling the eligibility criteria set by the recruiting body are eligible to apply for the posts. Vacancies are available in various departments like Family planning, EMTS cell, Urban health, NCD, RKSK, Quality Assurance Program, etc. Candidates can find the details of the recruitment at the official website upnrhm.gov.in.300 vacancies are available for Assistant for Health & Wellness Centre for which science graduates with minimum 3 years experience in health / community are eligible to apply. The maximum age limit is 40 years as on 2 December 2017. Upon selection candidates will be posted at Sitapur, Farrukhabad, Bareilly, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Allahbad and Basti.Likewise, BCom graduates having Diploma in Tally and 3 years work experience can apply against 97 Accountant posts in the Finance Department. 'The position is on offer on a contractual basis, initially for a period of one year, extendable thereafter, based on performance and subject to further approval by the Government of India,' reads the official notification.56 vacancies are available for Data accountant cum DEO post for B.Com/ ICWA (Inter) candidates having one year diploma in computer with Tally software and 2 years of work experience.Other posts include Consultant, District PCPNDT Coordinator, Psychiatric Social Worker, Urban Health Coordinator, Divisional Urban Health Consultant, Deputy General Manager, etc. Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for details in this regard.'Your application may get rejected due to technical reasons which including the following: a) Incomplete Fields b)Illegible/Irrelevant entries c) Issues with Photos such as Scanned Photograph with seal affixed on it, Old faded or group photographs being uploaded, Photographs with very dark backgrounds, Photographs not in the specified size Width 3.5 cm & Height 4.5 cm,' NHM has specified about the application submission process.