National Health Mission, UP Begins Application For More Than 2000 Vacancies

How to apply?
Step one: Go to official NHM, UP website: upnrhm.gov.in.
Step two: Click on the recruitment notification for 3000 vacancies in the Updates section.
Step three: Click on the 'New Registration' link.
Step four: Complete the formalities providing the necessary information.
Step five: After completing the registration, login and complete the application process.
Candidates must check the eligibility for the post they are applying to before beginning the application process.
CommentsThe dates for admit card release and the written exam will be notified at a later date. Candidates should keep visiting the official website for any updates on the advertised recruitment.
