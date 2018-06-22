National Health Mission, UP Begins Application For More Than 2000 Vacancies

National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh has advertised more than 2000 vacancies for various posts.

Jobs | | Updated: June 22, 2018 12:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
National Health Mission, UP Begins Application For More Than 2000 Vacancies

National Health Mission, UP Begins Application For More Than 2000 Vacancies

New Delhi:  National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh has advertised more than 2000 vacancies for various posts. In total there are 2390 vacancies which will be filled after a selection procedure including a written test. The last date to apply online for the advertised posts is July 8, 2018 till 11:59 pm. Before applying for the vacancies, candidates must check the official advertisement for the required eligibility for each post. 

How to apply?

Step one: Go to official NHM, UP website: upnrhm.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the recruitment notification for 3000 vacancies in the Updates section. 

Step three: Click on the 'New Registration' link. 

Step four: Complete the formalities providing the necessary information. 

Step five: After completing the registration, login and complete the application process. 

Candidates must check the eligibility for the post they are applying to before beginning the application process. 

Comments
The dates for admit card release and the written exam will be notified at a later date. Candidates should keep visiting the official website for any updates on the advertised recruitment. 

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

National Health Mission

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................