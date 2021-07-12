MPPSC Prelims Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here

MPPSC prelims admit card is available on the official website at mppsc.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission or MPPSC has released the admit card or State Service and State Forest Service preliminary examination. The MPPSC prelims admit card is available to download on the official website of the Commission at mppsc.nic.in. The MPPSC admit card can also be downloaded from mponline.gov.in.

MPPSC Prelims Admit Card: Direct Link

Download the MPPSC prelims admit card from the direct link given here

MPPSC Prelims Admit Card Direct Link

Candidates would need their Application Form number and date of birth details to download the MPPSC admit card from the official website.

The MPPSC had in June first week notified that the state service preliminary exam will be held on July 25. The Commission had earlier refuted rumors on the postponement of the exam as no such decision was taken then.

In a tweet in Hindi, an official statement has said, "Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic, health and safety of the candidates, the date of State Service Preliminary Examination-2020 has been changed from 20th June 2021 to 25th July 2021."

