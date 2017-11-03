MPPEB SI Exam 2017: Answer Key Released At Vyapam.nic.in; Check Now

The exams were held two shifts from October 26 to November 1. The board has released the answer keys for all the shifts conducted from October 26 to November 1.
MPPEB, popularly known as Vyapam, has declared the results of the recruitment exam held for the posts of of Mahila Paryavekshak on the official website of Vyapam last month.
MPPEB SI Exam 2017 Answer Key: How to Check
The candidates who are searching for MPPEB SI exam 2017 answer keys may follow these steps to find them:
Step One: Go to the official website of vyapam, vyapam.nic.in
Step Two: Chose English or Hindi Version of the website
Step Three: Click on Model Aswer Key - Police Recruitment Test (Subedar and Sub-Inspector Cadre) - 2017' from latest updates
Step Four: Click on the shift (as given below) you have appeared.
Step Five: Check the answer keys
The candidates may find the answer key links as given below:
(Exam. Date 26/10/2017 Time 9:00 AM Shift - 1)
(Exam. Date 26/10/2017 Time 2:00 PM - Shift - 2)
