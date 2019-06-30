LIC ADO Exam Begins Next Week: Know Exam Day Rules

LIC ADO prelims will be held on July 6 and July 13.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will conduct the preliminary examination for Assistant Development Officer (ADO) recruitment on July 6 and July 13. Admit cards for the LIC ADO exam has been released online. "Selection will be made on the basis of on-line test followed by an interview of candidates who qualify in the on-line test and subsequent pre-recruitment medical examination," reads the job notice. There will be two online tests- prelims and main. Candidates who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

Download LIC ADO Admit Card

Candidate should affix recent recognizable photograph on the call letter preferably the same as provided during registration and appear at the examination centre along with original and photocopy of the photo identity proof. Details of the photo identity proof is given in the admit card.

The LIC ADO prelims exam, which is scheduled to be held on July 6 and July 13, would comprise questions from reasoning ability, numerical ability and English language. The exam will screen candidates for the main exam. The prelims will be of total 70 marks. Candidates equal to 20 times of number of vacancies in each category, subject to availability, will be shortlisted for main examination.

The scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions will be normalized using equi-percentile equating method.

Selection of Apprentice Development Officer from agents & employee category will be done through single phase examination.

