LIC India Releases Admit Card For Assistant Development Officer (ADO) Exam

LIC ADO Admit Card Released: Download Here

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit cards for the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) preliminary exam. The prelims is the first step of the two tier written exam. Candidates who qualify the LIC ADO prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The will be held from July 6 to July 13 in different shifts. The main exam for those candidates who qualify the prelims will be held on August 10. Candidates can download the LIC ADO admit card from the official website of LIC India. The direct link is given below.

LIC ADO Admit Card

More than 8000 vacancies were announced by LIC in May. The ADO post is primarily a sales supervision job. An Apprentice Development Officer will have to undergo Theoretical and Field Sales Training. The period of apprenticeship shall commence from the date of commencement of the training.

As per the official recruitment notice, "An Apprentice Development Officer, who successfully completes the apprenticeship and, in opinion of the Recruiting Authority, is otherwise suitable for appointment to the service of the Corporation may be appointed as a Development Officer and placed on probation. The period of probation shall be for one year which may be extended upto two years."

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability