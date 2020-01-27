LGBTI Job Fair In Delhi Next Month, Over 400 Queer People Apply For 'Safe And Inclusive' Workplaces

The event which is scheduled on February 22 at The Lalit will witness over 400 job seekers and 30 brands.

Delhi is set to host a LGBTI (Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex) conference, job fair and marketplace next month. This is the second edition of RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity), following a successful Bengaluru edition. The event will be a day-long congregation of over 1,000 changemakers, businesses, organizations, candidates, students, human resource professionals, advocates, and experts.

The event will witness over 400 job seekers and 30 inclusive brands.

It is scheduled on February 22 at hotel The Lalit.

RISE is the flagship event organised by the Pride Circle, a premier diversity and inclusion consulting, that enables organizations to foster inclusion with its expertise and solutions.

The job fair will connect the largest LGBTI talent pool with inclusive organisations, according to a statement from the Pride Circle.

Companies such as Uber, Accenture, BNY Mellon, The Lalit, Kronokare, Unhotel, among others will be coming to hire.

FICCI joins in as the Business Chamber Partner for RISE.

Interested candidates may register themselves by submitting their resume at https://resume.thepridecircle.com/.

LGBTI Candidates may also walk-in to explore job opportunities.

The LGBTI and ally leaders from around the world will be interacting with the attendees through various sessions on topics of business leaders driving inclusion, workplace policies and benefits, discrimination at workplace, transition support, parenting, among other.

There will be research report launches along with movie screening, masterclass, breakouts and films.

A marketplace will also be set-up to feature products and services from micro, small and medium-sized LGBTI owned businesses from across India. Over 20 LGBTI owned business will be participating to showcase innovative products and services such as bakery, merchandise, travel & tourism at this consortium.

