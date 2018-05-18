KVS Declares Written Exam Result For Clerk, Finance Officer, Assistant, Steno Posts Written exam result for Kendriya Vidyalaya LDC, UDC, Assistant, Stenographer, Finance Officer posts have been declared by KVS.

Written exam result for Kendriya Vidyalaya LDC, UDC, Assistant, Stenographer, Finance Officer posts have been declared by KVS. The written exam was a selection process which will be followed by skill test for direct recruitment of candidates to these posts for the year 2017-2018. The written test was conducted in the month of February. For Finance Officer the cut off for general category is 107.355, it is 109.686 for Assistant posts. For UDC and stenographer post, the cut offs are 89.56 and 77.551 respectively. In the KVS LDC result, the cut off marks in general category is 83.358. The list of successful candidates is available on the website kvsangathan.nic.in.



'For the post of Finance Officer, Assistant and UDC, the skill test is qualifying in nature and candidates have to obtain minimum 40% marks in the Computer Proficiency Test. For candidates who opted for Hindi Typing for the post of Stenographer (Grade-II) and LDC, typing test (Hindi) will be conducted in Mangal Font i.e. In Script Hindi Key Board or Remington Key Board-CBI,' reads the official update.



The admit card for the skill test will be available soon.



