Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Admit Card Today. Exam Begins Next Week

There is no negative marking in the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test.

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) will be held on November 16 and 24. The admit cards will be released today. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, which conducts the teacher recruitment exam in the state, would release the admit card on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card today.

Admit Card Download (Direct link will be generated after the admit cards are released)

KTET selection will comprise of four categories. While first three categories are for teacher posts of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes, respectively; the last category is for language teachers in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to upper primary level), Specialist teachers and Physical Education teachers (up to high school level).

There is no negative marking in the exam.

The pass mark in the exam is 60% marks.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.