KTET 2019 Date Postponed For These Candidates; Details Here

KTET 2019 exam date: KTET 2019 January exam will begin from February 2 and will be concluded on February 6.

Jobs | | Updated: January 26, 2019 16:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
KTET 2019 Date Postponed For These Candidates; Details Here

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 Exam Date: High school teacher exam has been postponed.


KTET 2019: According to an update from the Office of the Commissioner of examinations of Kerala government, the exam date for the Category III (High School Classes) KTET 2019 January has been postponed. According to the new date announced by the Pareeksha Bhavan, the KTET or Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 for High School teachers will now be held on February 5, 2019. Earlier the exam was scheduled for February 4. KTET 2019 January exam will begin from February 2 and will be concluded on February 6.

"The K-TET January 2019 examination of category which is scheduled to be conducted on 04/02/2019 has been postponed to 05/02/2019," says the official website KTET, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala TET exams are held in four categories; Category I, Category II, Category III and Category IV. Category I is in KTET is Lower Primary classes while Category II and Category IV are Upper Primary and Language teachers respectively.

 

KTET 2019 Exam Date: New schedule

 

The KTET 2019 exam will now be held based on this schedule:

Category

Date of Examination

Duration

Time

Category I

02/02/2019 - Saturday

10.00 am - 12.30 pm

Two and half hours

Category II

02/02/2019 - Saturday

2.00 pm - 4.30 pm

Two and half hours

Category III

05/02/2019 - Monday

2.30 pm - 5.00 pm

Two and half hours

Category IV

06/02/2019 - Wednesday

2.30 pm - 5.00 pms

Two and half hours

KTET 2019: January exam schedule

The update has also been published on the official website of the Office of the Commissioner of examinations, keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The KTET 2019 hall tickets for all categories are available on the official website.

The KTET 2018 October exam results were released in December.

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

KTET 2019K TET 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Republic DayHappy Republic DayIndia Vs New ZealandLive TVHOP LiveTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHRedmi Note 7Tata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................