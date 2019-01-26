KTET 2019 Date Postponed For These Candidates; Details Here

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 Exam Date: High school teacher exam has been postponed.

KTET 2019: According to an update from the Office of the Commissioner of examinations of Kerala government, the exam date for the Category III (High School Classes) KTET 2019 January has been postponed. According to the new date announced by the Pareeksha Bhavan, the KTET or Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 for High School teachers will now be held on February 5, 2019. Earlier the exam was scheduled for February 4. KTET 2019 January exam will begin from February 2 and will be concluded on February 6.

"The K-TET January 2019 examination of category which is scheduled to be conducted on 04/02/2019 has been postponed to 05/02/2019," says the official website KTET, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala TET exams are held in four categories; Category I, Category II, Category III and Category IV. Category I is in KTET is Lower Primary classes while Category II and Category IV are Upper Primary and Language teachers respectively.

KTET 2019 Exam Date: New schedule

The KTET 2019 exam will now be held based on this schedule:

Category Date of Examination Duration Time Category I 02/02/2019 - Saturday 10.00 am - 12.30 pm Two and half hours Category II 02/02/2019 - Saturday 2.00 pm - 4.30 pm Two and half hours Category III 05/02/2019 - Monday 2.30 pm - 5.00 pm Two and half hours Category IV 06/02/2019 - Wednesday 2.30 pm - 5.00 pms Two and half hours

KTET 2019: January exam schedule

The update has also been published on the official website of the Office of the Commissioner of examinations, keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The KTET 2019 hall tickets for all categories are available on the official website.

The KTET 2018 October exam results were released in December.

