Kerala SET 2018: Admit Card Available For Download; Exam On February 25

How to download SET 2018 Admit Card?
Step one: Go to official SET website: http://lbscentre.info/set/index.asp
Step two: Click on the hall ticket download link.
Step three: Click on the link for instructions and download the same.
Step four: Next, enter your 5 digit application number in the space provided and date of birth.
Step five: Submit and download your admit card.
Candidates should report at the venue of the Test with their admit card 30 minutes before the commencement of the Test for verification of identity. Candidates who do not bring their SET 2018 hall tickets will not be permitted inside the exam centre.
Apart from the admit card, candidates must also produce photo-affixed Identity Proof such as Driving license/Voters ID/ College/ University ID Card/PAN Card/Aadhaar Card/Passport in original to prove their identity.
