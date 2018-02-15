Kerala SET 2018: Admit Card Available For Download; Exam On February 25 The hall ticket for Kerala State Eligibility Test is available on the official website for download. Through SET, candidates would become eligible for recruitment as Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kerala SET 2018: Admit Card Available For Download; Exam On February 25 New Delhi: The hall ticket for Kerala State Eligibility Test is available on the official website for download. Through SET, candidates would become eligible for recruitment as Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE. The exam will be conducted on February 25, 2018. There will be two papers in the exam and exam will be conducted for 35 different subjects. While paper I will be consist of general knowledge and teaching aptitude questions, paper II will have subject specific questions.





How to download SET 2018 Admit Card?



Step one: Go to official SET website: http://lbscentre.info/set/index.asp

Step two: Click on the hall ticket download link.



Step three: Click on the link for instructions and download the same.

Step four: Next, enter your 5 digit application number in the space provided and date of birth.



Step five: Submit and download your admit card.





Candidates should report at the venue of the Test with their admit card 30 minutes before the commencement of the Test for verification of identity. Candidates who do not bring their SET 2018 hall tickets will not be permitted inside the exam centre.





Apart from the admit card, candidates must also produce photo-affixed Identity Proof such as Driving license/Voters ID/ College/ University ID Card/PAN Card/Aadhaar Card/Passport in original to prove their identity.



Candidates whose photograph is not clear/identifiable on the printout of the Admit Card should paste a self-attested copy of their photograph on the Admit Card, failing which they will not be admitted for the test.



