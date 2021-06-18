Job Openings In 'Development Of E-Commerce Portal of Ministry Of Textiles' Project

Digital India Corporation invites applications from computer graduates, others.

Digital India Corporation, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has invited applications for various contractual positions under the project "Development of e-Commerce Portal of Ministry of Textiles". "These positions are purely on contract appointment basis covering the fixed project duration and on consolidated salary. The place of posting shall be Delhi but transferable to project locations of Digital India Corporation as per existing policy of Digital India Corporation," the recruiting organisation has said.

The application forms are available online and candidates have to fill and submit it latest by July 1.

The hardcopy of the online application has also to be submitted through email along with the copies of the certificates (regarding proof of age, qualification, experience etc.).

Candidates with BE, MSc, MCA, Bachelor's Degree in Computer science or Computer Application or Information Technology or Information Systems, Bachelor Degree with diploma in graphics designing with work experience can apply for this recruitment.

Regarding the selection process, the Digital India Corporation has said, "screening of applications will be based on qualifications, age, academic record and relevant experience."

