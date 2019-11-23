Jammu: Many Women Turn Up For BSF Recruitment Drive

The BSF commenced its recruitment drive from November 16 in several parts of J&K.

Scores of women turned up in Jammu for a recruitment drive of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday. This is the first recruitment drive organised by the BSF in Jammu and Kashmir after it became a union territory.

'It is my childhood dream to join the BSF. My family members have supported my decision. I want girls to be treated equally in all spheres of life," said a candidate.

"I was a National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet and have been practising very hard to get clear the recruitment process. It is my dream to serve the nation. I have cleared my running test and I am hopeful of my selection," said Lovely, another candidate.

To be recruited to the BSF, the candidates have to pass a physical endurance test and a physical efficiency test (PET).

