ISRO Announces 327 Scientist Vacancies For Engineers

ISRO has announced scientist vacancies for Engineering graduates

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will recruit 327 scientists/engineers. The vacancies are available in Level 10 of Pay Matrix at constituent ISRO Centres (Group 'A' Gazetted posts) and in Autonomous Body (Group 'A' Non-Gazetted posts). The online application has begun and the last date to apply online on the ISRO website is November 4, 2019. Candidates would be selected for these posts on the basis of a written exam and interview.

An applicant should have a BE/B.Tech. degree or its equivalent in first class with aggregate minimum 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Interested applicants can check detailed eligibility conditions here.

The upper age limit for these posts is 35 years calculated on November 4, 2019. Ex-Serviceman and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) are eligible for age relaxation as per Government of India norms.

The application form can be filled through the official ISRO website. The Application Fee is Rs. 100 (Rupees One Hundred Only) for each application. Those candidates desirous to apply for the post of BE008 in SCL, Chandigarh, have to separately remit application fee of Rs. 100.

The last date for application fee payment online is November 4 and for offline payment at nearest SBI branch is November 6, 2019.

The selection process will comprise a written test and interview. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be shortlisted for the written test. The written test will be conducted on January 12, 2020. The written test paper will have 80 objective type questions carrying equal marks. Based on the performance in the Written Test, candidates will be short-listed for interview.

