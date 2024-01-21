Ircon International Ltd Hiring Assistant Managers, Salary Up To Rs 1.40 Lakh

IRCON Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Selection process comprises a written test and an interview.

Ircon International Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of assistant manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The deadline for application submission is February 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 28 posts.

Applicants should possess a full-time Bachelor's degree in civil engineering with at least 75 per cent marks or equivalent grade from a recognised institute / university. The age limit is 30 years.

Educational qualification and experience:

Candidates should have a minimum of 2 years of post-qualification experience in construction related activities in highways/railways/bridges.

Salary range:

The selected candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.



Selection Process

The selection process consists of a written test in computer mode and interview. The selected candidates will have to furnish a bond of Rs 3 lakh to serve the company for at least three years.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved category/Other Backward Classes (OBC) are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. The application fee can be paid through online mode using debit card/credit card/net banking and other modes available in the payment gateway service.

For more related details, candidates can check the official notification here.

