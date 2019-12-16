Army Common Entrance Exam (CEE) Result Declared For Exam Held In November

CEE result is available on the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Common Entrance Exam (CEE) result of the Army recruitment exam held in November has been declared. The CEE results are available on the official website of Indian Army. Candidates who took the exam can check their result using their roll number. Recruitment to Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical / Clerk / Store Keeper Technical / Nursing Assistant and Soldier Tradesman is done through physical fitness test, common entrance exam and aptitude test (for tradesmen post).

Check Result

10+2 pass candidates are eligible to take the exam. Army recruiting offices or the AROs conduct the exam and the selection process includes document verification, physical fitness test, physical measurement tests, medical exam and written exam or the common entrance exam (CEE). The recruitment is announced minimum one month prior to the conduct of the rally by the concerned Army Recruiting Offices.

As per the data revealed by the Indian Army on its official website, "every year 30-35 lakh individuals appear for recruitment in Army, which offers role of a leader, opportunities full of diverse challenges, a distinctive career to serve the nation, handsome salary, adventure, sports, altruism, sacrifice and no end to this."

