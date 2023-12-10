712 IIT Guwahati Students Receive Placement Offers By December 6, Highest Package At Rs 2.05 Crore

IIT Guwahati Placements 2023: The highest international offer secured by students is Rs 2.05 crore.

In the ongoing placement session for the academic year 2023-24, 712 students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, have received offers as of December 6. These offers span various roles such as core, software development, product, analyst, and finance. The highest domestic offer stands at Rs 1.20 crore, while the highest international offer is Rs 2.05 crore.

According to IIT Guwahati's social media post, 38 per cent of students have been recruited for core industries, with 36 per cent securing roles in software development and product. Additionally, 26 per cent of students have received offers for analyst and finance profiles.



So far, IIT Guwahati students have already secured 214 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) during the academic year 2023-24, in the core engineering and finance sectors, according to the institute's statement.

Prominent recruiters such as Google, Microsoft, Mercedes, Bank of America, Bharat Petroleum, Bajaj, HPCL, Akasa Air, Navi, Piramal, Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments participated in the placement drive.

A total of over 250 companies, including more than 50 start-ups and seven public sector undertakings, have registered for Phase 1 placements in this academic year.