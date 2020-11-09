ICMR Invites Applications For Scientist (Medical, Non-Medical) Recruitment

ICMR recruitment 2020: Apply online on or before December 5

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited applications from candidates for recruitment to the post of Scientists. The last date to fill and submit the application forms, which are available online on the official website of ICMR, is December 5 (till 5.30 pm).

"ICMR invites online applications up to 5th December, 2020 till 5:30 PM to fill up the vacancies of 42 Scientist ' E' (Medical), 01 Scientist 'E' (Non-Medical), 16 Scientist 'D' (Medical) and 06 Scientist 'D' (Non-Medical) from Indian Citizens for appointment on regular basis under Direct Recruitment with all India transfer liability under the Council," ICMR has notified.

Candidates who apply for this recruitment have to pay Rs 1500. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, EWS categories are exempted from paying the fee. Women candidates are also exempted from application fee.

ICMR Recruitment Details

Vacancies

Scientist-E (Medical): 42 posts

Scientist-E (Non-Medical): 1 post

Scientist-D (Medical): 16 posts

Scientist-D (Non-Medical): 6 posts

Educational Qualification

Scientist-E (Medical): MD / MS / DNB or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/NMC in relevant specialization with seven years of research or teaching or work experience in a government or public sector or private institutions. The subjects of specialization is mentioned in the notification.

Scientist-E (Non-Medical): First class post-graduate degree with PhD in Biotechnology with six years of research or teaching or work experience in a government or public sector or private institutions

Scientist-D (Medical): MD / MS / DNB or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/NMC in relevant specialization with five years research or teaching or work experience in a government or public sector or private institutions or MBBS degree recognized by MCI/ NMC with Ph.D. and four years research or teaching or work experience in a government or public sector or private institutions.

Scientist-D (Non-Medical): First class post-graduate degree with Ph.D. in Biotechnology with four years of research or teaching or work experience in a government or public sector or private institutions.

