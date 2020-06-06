Indian Air Force To Announce STAR Exam Details In June Last Week

The Indian Air Force's STAR exam date will be announced in the last week of June.

The Indian Air Force's STAR exam date will be announced in the last week of June. STAR is IAF Airmen selection test. The exam was scheduled to be held from March 19 to March 23. It was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier, IAF had notified that the exam details will be announced in the first week of June.

"In view of the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic causing serious disruptions, STAR 01/20 e-Pariksha scheduled in Mar 2020 was postponed. Fresh dates will be intimated in the last week of Jun 2020," the Indian Air Force has notified.

Through STAR, the Indian Air Force selects candidates for Airmen In group 'X' trades (except education instructor trade) and group 'Y' trades except auto mobile technician, Indian Air Force (police), Indian Air Force (security) and musician trades.

Recruitment Medical Examination

"In view of the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic causing serious disruptions, Recruitment Medical Examination in respect of candidates selected through Recruitment Rallies (i.e Sangareddy, Brahmapur, Guwahati, Surat, Anuppur, and Bengaluru conducted between Jan 2020 to Feb 2020) has been deferred from Jul 2020 and is likely to be conducted in Oct/ Nov 2020. Fresh dates will be intimated in due course," it has notified.

Click here for more Jobs News