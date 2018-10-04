HPCL Announces Recruitment For Chemistry Graduates, Diploma Candidates

HPCL Recruitment 2018 For Technician, Other Posts

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to technician, laboratory analyst and fire operator posts. A total of 122 posts have been notified by HPCL for chemistry graduates, diploma, 10+2 and 10th pass candidates. 'All the qualifications should be full time regular course recognized by AICTE or respective State Board or equivalent applicable competent authority. Courses offered through part time or distance mode will not be entertained for the purpose of educational eligibility criteria,' clarifies HPCL on the educational qualification.

Interested candidates can apply till October 31. Candidates with AMIE, B.E., MBA, C.A, LLB, MCA or any such equivalent qualification are not eligible to apply.

Applicants must be in the age group of 18-25 years.

HPCL will conduct computer based test for selecting candidates. The test will assess the general aptitude and professional knowledge of the candidates. Candidates should note that the test will be conducted at Mumbai. 'Candidates domiciled in the state of Maharashtra are encouraged to utilize the recruitment opportunity since the vacancies are based in Mumbai. Knowledge of Local language (Marathi) would be an added advantage,' reads the notice.

Candidates who qualify the computer test will be eligible for skill test. The skill test will be qualifying in nature.

For RRB Group D Exams After October 16, Centre Details Tomorrow

IGNOU Announces 15% Fee Refund For Students Who Opt For e-Study Material

IIT Kharagpur To Set Up Academy Of Leadership: Director

Click here for more Jobs News