Gujarat To Adopt 10% Quota In Jobs For Economically Weak With One Condition

10 % reservation: Gujarat decided to implement the quota in government jobs from January 14, 2019

The state of Gujarat has decided to implement 10 per cent reservation in government jobs for people from economically weaker sections in the general category from January 14, 2019, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said‏ after the new law was introduced by the centre this week. However, the decision will apply only to ongoing recruitment processes in which only advertisements have been published but the first stage of examination is yet to held.

Happy to state that the Government Of Gujarat has decided to implement 10% EWS reservation benefits from 14th January, 2019. It will be implemented in all ongoing recruitment process too wherein there is only Advertisement published but first stage of examination is yet to held. - Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) January 13, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday cleared the landmark bill passed by parliament this week which will provide 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and college seats for people outside high income brackets.

Those who earn less than Rs 8 lakh a year and have less than five acre land from the section of people who do not qualify any affirmative action are eligible for the quota.

Jobs are already reserved for underprivileged and disadvantaged lower castes. The criteria for economic quota will be the same as that for Other Backward Castes or OBCs.

The bill was introduced by the government amid criticism by the opposition which said the move was a pre-election gimmick amid high unemployment.

